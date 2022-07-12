Mariners aim to keep win streak going against the Nationals

article

The Seattle Mariners seek to prolong an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Washington has a 30-58 record overall and a 14-31 record at home. Nationals hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Seattle is 45-42 overall and 21-22 in road games. The Mariners are 33-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-8, 4.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS

Juan Soto has 17 home runs, 73 walks and 37 RBI while hitting .236 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 8-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 15 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .277 for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 11-for-34 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Nationals: 1-9, .200 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Mariners: 9-1, .244 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES

Nationals: Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tuesday's game airs at 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time.