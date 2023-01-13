Mariners agree to terms with Ty France, Paul Sewald, Tom Murphy

article

The Seattle Mariners agreed to terms on contracts with first baseman Ty France, catcher Tom Murphy and reliever Paul Sewald to avoid salary arbitration.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the agreements are worth $4.1 million for France and Sewald, and $1.625 million for Murphy.

Players with at least three years of MLB service time are eligible for salary arbitration. It's a process where the player's next year salary is negotiated with their teams based upon comparable players from recent seasons.

If there is a disagreement between the player and team on their worth, the dispute can progress to be heard by a panel of arbitrators in February with the group deciding which side's numbers are fair.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernández, infielder Dylan Moore and right-handed reliever Diego Castillo are the team's remaining three arbitration-eligible players still unsigned.

The Mariners have not had a player reach the hearing stage of arbitration since Tom Wilhelmsen in 2015.