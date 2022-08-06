Mariners activate Mitch Haniger from injured list, Abraham Toro optioned to Tacoma

article

The Seattle Mariners have activated outfielder Mitch Haniger from the 60-day disabled list and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Tacoma ahead of the second game of a doubleheader with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Haniger, 31, has been on the injured list since sustaining a high-ankle sprain in a game against the Miami Marlins on April 30. He's been on an 11-game rehab assignment with the High-A Everett Aquasox and Triple-A Rainiers over the last two weeks. Haniger has hit .267 with three home runs, eight RBI, 10 walks and six runs scored over that span.

The ankle sprain after a brief return to the active roster from a stint on the COVID-19 list following a positive test. Haniger has appeared in just nine games this year for the Mariners, batting .200 with three home runs in seven RBI.

Haniger was coming off a career year for the Mariners. He hit 39 home runs with 100 RBI and 110 runs scored in 157 games played. In September with Seattle making a playoff push, Haniger hit 10 homers with 27 RBI while batting .265 in 29 games in the month.

Meanwhile, Toro, 25, has really struggled for the Mariners offensively this season.

Toro is batting .180 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 RBI. He also has 20 walks and a stolen base, but his on-base-plus-slugging percentage is just .560 for the year.

Haniger is in the lineup for the night cap of the doubleheader with the Angels. Seattle won the first game 2-1 behind a two-run home run from Ty France and a stellar start from George Kirby.

Haniger is batting third in his return to the lineup.