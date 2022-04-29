Mariners activate Mitch Haniger from injured list

article

The Seattle Mariners have activated outfielder Mitch Haniger from the COVID-19 injured list after nearly two weeks out of the lineup.

Haniger was placed on the list on April 16 after testing positive following the team's home opening victory over the Houston Astros. He was the first of many Mariners to be sidelined over the following week as catcher Luis Torrens, reliever Paul Sewald, manager Scott Servais, bench coach Manny Acta and infield coach Perry Hill were among those to test positive.

Torrens was activated ahead of the team's series with the Tampa Bay Rays with Servais and Hill returning during the series as well. Sewald and Haniger rejoined the team during their stay in Tampa with Sewald being activated on Thursday and Haniger on Friday ahead of their series with the Miami Marlins.

Haingier is in the lineup as the designated hitter and will bat fourth against the Marlins tonight.

Haiger was batting .176 with three home runs, a double, a walk, seven RBI and three runs scores in eight games played prior to his absence.

To open a spot on the roster, the Mariners designated reliever Matt Koch for assignment. He appeared in four games for the Mariners, allowing four runs in 4 ⅓ innings pitched. He signed a minor league deal with the team this offseason and began the year in Triple-A with the Tacoma Rainiers.

