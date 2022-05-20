Mariners activate Matt Festa from injured list, option Wyatt Mills

article

The Seattle Mariners have activated right-handed pitcher Matt Festa from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Wyatt Mills to Triple-A Tacoma.

Festa, 29, was placed on the injured list on May 5 due to right elbow tendinitis. Festa has appeared in 11 games out of the bullpen this season. He's posted a 5.25 ERA (7 ER, 12.0 IP) with five walks and 20 strikeouts.

Festa has appeared in three seasons with the Mariners before Tommy John surgery in 2020 took him out of action for the last two years.

Mills, 27, has appeared in eight games for the Mariners this season, posting a 4.15 ERA in 8 ⅔ innings pitched.

Mills had allowed three earned runs in his last two appearances on the current road trip in Toronto and Boston. He had allowed just one earned run in 5 ⅔ innings pitched over his first five appearances with Seattle this season.

