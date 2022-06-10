Mariners activate Erik Swanson from injured list, option Anthony Misiewicz to AAA

article

The Seattle Mariners activated right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson from the 15-day injured list on Friday ahead of their weekend series with the Boston Red Sox.

Left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to clear a spot on the team's 26-man roster.

Swanson, 28, has been on the injured list since May 14 with right elbow inflammation. He made a rehab appearance with High-A Everett last Friday and Tacoma on Tuesday ahead of his return to the roster.

In 13 appearances with Seattle this season, Swanson is 0–0 with a 1.29 ERA (2 ER, 14.0 IP). He's allowed just one walk while striking out 21. His strikeout-to-walk ratio (21.0) ranks 2nd in the Majors this season among pitchers with at least 10.0 innings pitched.

Misiewicz, 27, has appeared in 17 games for the Mariners this season. He had an 0-1 record with a 4.61 ERA as he's allowed seven runs in 13 ⅔ innings of work.

