Mariners acquire Carlos Santana in trade with Royals

The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder Carlos Santana from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming.

Santana, 36, has played in 52 games for the Royals this season. He's batting .216/.349/.341 this season for Kansas City, though he's been hitting more consistently this month. Santana is batting .357 in June with five doubles, two home runs, and 11 RBI with 13 walks.

Over the last three seasons, Santana is hovering around a .200 average. He hit .199 in the 60-game shortened season in 2020, .214 last season, and .216 so far this year.

Santana spent 10 days as a Mariner after being acquired in a trade after the 2017 season. He came to Seattle along with J.P. Crawford in the trade with the Philadelphia Phillies that sent Jean Segura, Juan Nicasio and James Pazos to the Phillies. He was then traded to the Cleveland Guardians as part of a deal that brought Edwin Encarnacion to Seattle.

Mills was a part of the Mariners 40-man roster and appeared in eight games for Seattle this season. Fleming was playing for Low-A Modesto.

Mills, 27, posted a 4.15 ERA in his eight appearances for Seattle. A Gonzaga alum, Mills has made 19 total appearances for the Mariners over the last two seasons.

Fleming, 23, made 14 starters this year for the Nuts, posting a 6-6 record with a 4.92 ERA. Fleming was an 11th round selection of the Mariners in last year's MLB first-year entry draft out of Wake Forest.

