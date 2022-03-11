Expand / Collapse search

Mariners 2022 season: Opening Day, upcoming special events & giveaways

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Mariners
FOX 13 Seattle

Excitement palpable for Mariners game

Mariners fans are getting excited for Friday's game as the M's hope to keep up their winning streak

SEATTLE - A day after the 99-day Major League Baseball lockout came to a close, the Seattle Mariners announced their plans for the 2022 season, including locking down an Opening Day and having special events. 

MLB's 162-game season will start on April 7, and the Mariners will have their first game at home on Friday, April 15 against the Houston Astros at 6:42 p.m. The M's are coming off a 90-win season from 2021.

Fans will have the opportunity to take part in giveaways at T-Mobile Park this season, on a while-supplies-last basis: 

  • Puffy Vest Night: Friday, April 22 – First 10,000 fans through the gates will get a gray, puffy vest with the Mariners' "S" logo on the chest.
  • J.P. Crawford Bobblehead Night: Friday, May 6–  The first 20,000 fans will receive a bobble head of the Mariners Gold Glove shortstop.
  • 90s Neon Pink Cap Night: Friday, May 27 – Get your 1990s fashion flashback with a hot pink Mariners cap, available to the first 10,000 fans.
  • Mariners Retro Jersey: Saturday, August 6 – The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica of the home white jersey, with the trident "M," worn in 1984.

Themed nights and special celebrations: 

  • April 22: College Nights
  • May 5: College Nights
  • May 9: Bark at the Park
  • May 23: Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration – The Mariners will pay tribute to the federal act that is credited with making sports more accessible to female students, among other benefits.
  • May 24: AAPI Heritage Night– The Mariners celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage month with a spotlight on community members and their contribution to the region’s culture.
  • June 17: Star Wars night – Fans who purchase a special online-only ticket will receive a bobblehead featuring starting pitcher Marco Gonzales as The Mandalorian. Ticket info can be found here.
  • June 18-19: Juneteenth Weekend – Mariners players will wear uniforms that pay tribute to the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro Leagues team on Saturday, June 18.
  • June 27: Bark at the Park
  • June 30: Pride Night – The Mariners join with the Greater Seattle Business Association for the annual Pride Night celebration. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Mariners rainbow cap.Aug. 5- Girls Night Out
  • Aug. 26- Boys Night Out
  • Aug. 23: Bark at the Park
  • Aug. 23: Native American Heritage Night – The Mariners and EQC join together to honor the Indigenous Peoples of the land where we work and live. Tributes include a performance of traditional drum and dance and a display of works by local tribal artists. The first 10,000 fans 21 and older will receive caps.
  • Sept. 14: Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off. Mariners players will wear "Marineros" jerseys as we celebrate the contributions to baseball by Latino players past and present.
  • Sept. 28: Bark at the Park
  • Sept. 30: College Nights

There are also 27 Value Games so far on the 2022 schedule, including weekend and summer dates, with select seats throughout T-Mobile Park available for nearly 40% off the regular price. View level and bleacher seats are just $10, main level seats are $20 and terrace club seats are $30. Find more info here

You can find information on tickets for 2022 home games here

Jerry Dipoto: Mariners intent on adding at least one bat to lineup
article

Jerry Dipoto: Mariners intent on adding at least one bat to lineup

General manager Jerry Dipoto said that the Seattle Mariners are still intent on adding at least one significant offensive piece to their lineup as spring training gets underway in Arizona.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram