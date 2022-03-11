Mariners 2022 season: Opening Day, upcoming special events & giveaways

A day after the 99-day Major League Baseball lockout came to a close, the Seattle Mariners announced their plans for the 2022 season, including locking down an Opening Day and having special events.

MLB's 162-game season will start on April 7, and the Mariners will have their first game at home on Friday, April 15 against the Houston Astros at 6:42 p.m. The M's are coming off a 90-win season from 2021.

Fans will have the opportunity to take part in giveaways at T-Mobile Park this season, on a while-supplies-last basis:

Puffy Vest Night: Friday, April 22 – First 10,000 fans through the gates will get a gray, puffy vest with the Mariners' "S" logo on the chest.

J.P. Crawford Bobblehead Night: Friday, May 6– The first 20,000 fans will receive a bobble head of the Mariners Gold Glove shortstop.

90s Neon Pink Cap Night: Friday, May 27 – Get your 1990s fashion flashback with a hot pink Mariners cap, available to the first 10,000 fans.

Mariners Retro Jersey: Saturday, August 6 – The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica of the home white jersey, with the trident "M," worn in 1984.

Themed nights and special celebrations:

April 22: College Nights

May 5: College Nights

May 9: Bark at the Park

May 23: Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration – The Mariners will pay tribute to the federal act that is credited with making sports more accessible to female students, among other benefits.

May 24: AAPI Heritage Night – The Mariners celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage month with a spotlight on community members and their contribution to the region’s culture.

June 17: Star Wars night – Fans who purchase a special online-only ticket will receive a bobblehead featuring starting pitcher Marco Gonzales as The Mandalorian. Star Wars night – Fans who purchase a special online-only ticket will receive a bobblehead featuring starting pitcher Marco Gonzales as The Mandalorian. Ticket info can be found here

June 18-19 : Juneteenth Weekend – Mariners players will wear uniforms that pay tribute to the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro Leagues team on Saturday, June 18.

June 27: Bark at the Park

June 30: Pride Night – The Mariners join with the Greater Seattle Business Association for the annual Pride Night celebration. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Mariners rainbow cap. Aug. 5- Girls Night Out

Aug. 26- Boys Night Out

Aug. 23: Bark at the Park

Aug. 23: Native American Heritage Night – The Mariners and EQC join together to honor the Indigenous Peoples of the land where we work and live. Tributes include a performance of traditional drum and dance and a display of works by local tribal artists. The first 10,000 fans 21 and older will receive caps.

Sept. 14: Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off. Mariners players will wear "Marineros" jerseys as we celebrate the contributions to baseball by Latino players past and present.

Sept. 28: Bark at the Park

Sept. 30: College Nights

There are also 27 Value Games so far on the 2022 schedule, including weekend and summer dates, with select seats throughout T-Mobile Park available for nearly 40% off the regular price. View level and bleacher seats are just $10, main level seats are $20 and terrace club seats are $30. Find more info here.

You can find information on tickets for 2022 home games here.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram