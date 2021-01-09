Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Rams vs. Seahawks in Wild Card game on FOX

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Q13 FOX

Seahawks fans excited for Wild Card playoff game against LA Rams

Q13's Matt Lorch talks with several Seahawks fans ahead of the Wild Card playoff game at Lumen Field Saturday.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams in a Wild Card game Saturday at 1:40 p.m. on Q13 FOX.

Watch Seahawks Gameday before and after the game for exclusive analysis and interviews from Q13 FOX, official TV partner of the Seahawks.

Stay on this page for live updates below:

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during pre-game activates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)