Live Updates: CONCACAF Champions League Final - Sounders FC vs. Pumas

Seattle Sounders FC coach Brian Schmetzer has noted how big a deal it is for the club to have reached the CONCACAF Champions League final for the first time.

Nicolás Lodeiro scored on a pair of penalty kicks late in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders rallied for a 2-2 draw with Pumas in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday night.

Seattle will host the second leg at Lumen Field on Wednesday, May 4. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on FS1.

No team from Major League Soccer has won the Champions League under its current format, which was adopted in 2008. Seattle is the fifth MLS team to reach the final.

