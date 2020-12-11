LIVE UPDATES: Columbus Crew SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC in 2020 MLS Cup Final

Scarves up, Sounders fans! The 2020 MLS Cup Final is here.

Seattle Sounders FC (11-5-6, second in the Western Conference) take on Columbus Crew SC (12-6-5, third in the Eastern Conference) on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. PT on Q13 FOX, followed by Sounders FC Matchday postgame. Q13 FOX and JOEtv are official TV partners of Seattle Sounders FC.

Stay on this page for live updates below. Mobile users click here