LGBTQ+ flag football league announces Seattle as the site for Gay Bowl XXIII 2023

On Monday, the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL) announced Seattle as the site for its annual tournament, Gay Bowl XXIII, to be hosted by the Cascade Flag Football Association (CFFA) in 2023.

Gay Bowl is an annual competition held by the NGFFL and includes teams from all around the United States and Canada. The league is LGBTQ+ inclusive and welcomes all people to participate as players, officials, and fans. According to United Sports Seattle (USS), around 2,000 athletes, coaches, officials and fans are expected to travel to Seattle for the tournament.

The proposed dates for the 2023 Gay Bowl XXIII will be Indigenous’ Peoples Day Weekend, Oct. 5-8.

For the tournament, USS has secured an initial permit from Seattle Parks and Recreation to hold games at Magnuson Park in North Seattle.

This spring you can find CFFA playing on Saturdays at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The winning bid was managed by USS, in partnership with the Seattle Sports Commission, on behalf of CFFA.

For additional information about the Gay Bowl, please visit the NGFFL website here.

For companies or individuals that are interested in becoming a sponsor for Gay Bowl XXIII, please email contact@unitedsportsseattle.org.

For other inquiries, including anyone wanting to become part of the planning committee, or to volunteer, please contact Brian Hawker, Gay Bowl XXIII Tournament Director, at brian.hawker@unitedsportsseattle.org.

