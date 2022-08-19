LeBron James playing Pro-Am game in Seattle

LeBron James will be coming to Seattle to play basketball-- though not in any kind of permanent capacity.

James tweeted that he will be playing at Jamal Crawford's Crossover Pro-Am this weekend.

The Seattle Pro-Am is a competitive men's basketball summer league that features top current and former professional and collegiate players.

The game will be played at Seattle Pacific University and is free to all.

James is expected to play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.