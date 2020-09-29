Lakewood native, former Seahawk Jermaine Kearse announces retirement from NFL

article

Jermaine Kearse, a Lakewood native who played for the Huskies and the Seahawks, is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

Kearse announced his retirement in a lengthy post on Instagram, noting that he's "extremely grateful and content" for his accomplishments in the league.

"Seattle, as a hometown kid it was a complete honor to represent you guys out there on the field. Thank you so much for your endless support throughout my football career. It was an honor to put on that Hawks uniform and I’m so grateful I was able to help bring our first Super Bowl home! Something We will never forget."

Kearse was part of the Seahawks 2014 Super Bowl win, then went on to play for the Jets and the Lions.

He broke his leg during week 1 of preseason last year and was put on IR.