Kraken trade Jeremy Lauzon to Nashville, Mason Appleton to Winnipeg

The Seattle Kraken have traded defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to the Nashville Predators and forward Mason Appleton to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for draft picks.

The Kraken received a 2022 second-round pick from the Predators in exchange for Lauzon and a 2023 fourth-round pick from Winnipeg in exchange for Appleton.

Lauzon, 24, appeared in 53 games this season for Seattle after being selected in the NHL expansion draft from the Boston Bruins. Lauzon recorded six points (one goal, five assists) in his role from the blue line.

"Jeremy brought a physical edge to our blue line and we are thankful for his contributions to our team. We wish him well in Nashville," general manager Ron Francis said in a statement.

Appleton, 26, scored 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 49 games played this season. Appleton was drafted in the expansion draft from Winnipeg, where he'd spent the previous three seasons.

"Mason brought a hard-working effort to the rink and we want to thank him for his time with the Kraken," Francis said.

The Kraken completed three trades on Sunday alone with defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell being dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for two second-round picks and a third-round pick. They also dealt forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames last week for a trio of draft picks.

The Kraken now have 32 draft picks in hand over the next three seasons.

2022:

1st

2nd

2nd (Florida)

2nd (Nashville)

2nd (Toronto)

3rd

4th

4th (Calgary)

5th

6th

7th

2023:

1st

2nd

2nd (Winnipeg)

2nd (Toronto)

3rd

3rd (Calgary)

4th

4th (Colorado)

4th (Winnipeg)

5th

6th

7th

2024:

1st

2nd

3rd (Toronto)

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

7th (Calgary)

