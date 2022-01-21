Kraken take 2nd straight by beating Sharks 3-2

Carson Soucy and the Seattle Kraken didn’t let a sluggish, uninspired start linger beyond 20 minutes. Thanks to their turnaround, the Kraken have a win streak for the first time in nearly two months.

Soucy had the first two-goal game of his career, Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third period and the Kraken beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Thursday night.

Seattle overcame a sloppy start, including giving up Tomas Hertl’s 21st goal of the season just 38 seconds after puck drop on the first shift of the game. The expansion Kraken won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 27 and 29 at Florida and Buffalo. Seattle snapped a nine-game losing streak with a shootout victory over Chicago on Monday.

"It’s hard to say when you come out slow after a win last game, but I think we just looked at ourselves and said that’s unacceptable as a team," Soucy said.

Soucy scored at 4:18 of the second period and again at 8:25. Jarnkrok added what turned out to be the game-winner at 6:27 of the third.

Seattle has won both matchups against the Sharks in its inaugural season.

"I give our guys a lot of credit to be able to step up in the second and third period and find a way to get it done when we weren’t at our best," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.

Timo Meier, who scored a franchise-record five goals in San Jose’s previous game, continued to find the net with a power-play goal midway through the third that made it 3-2.

San Jose spent much of the third period on the power play but could not find an equalizer. Seattle killed off two more penalties after Meier’s goal, but San Jose had one more chance after Mason Appleton was called for hooking with 1:07 left. Despite a fourth power play in the period, the Sharks couldn’t tie it with a 6-on-4 advantage in the final minute after goalie Adin Hill was pulled.

