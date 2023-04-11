Kraken sign OHL standout Logan Morrison to entry-level contract

article

The Seattle Kraken have signed center Logan Morrison of the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League to a three-year entry-level contract.

Morrison, 20, has gone undrafted by the NHL in previous seasons and joins the team as a CHL free agent signing. Morrison's contract carries an AAV of $950,000.

"We are excited to add Logan to the Kraken organization," general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He continues a successful junior career, and we welcome the opportunity to develop his game further."

Morrison has been a standout performer in the OHL with the 67's and Hamilton Bulldogs. After posting a 100-point season last year for Hamilton as the Bulldogs won the league and advanced the Memorial Cup. Playing alongside 2021 Kraken third-round pick Ryan Winterton, Morrison and the Bulldogs advanced to the final of the Memorial Cup where they lost to the Saint John's Sea Dogs.

Morrison has 94 points on 40 goals and 54 assists in 56 regular season games played this year between Hamilton and Ottawa. He's also added 10 points on seven goals and three assists in five playoff games as Ottawa has advanced into a second round matchup with the Peterborough Petes in the OHL playoffs.

Morrison has 273 points on 111 goals and 162 assists in 222 regular-season OHL games with Hamilton and Ottawa. He scored 100 points in 2021-22 on 34 goals with 66 assists in becoming just the second player in Hamilton franchise history to record 100 points in a season. Morrison led the OHL in playoff goals with 17 and ranked second in points with 39. He won the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as the OHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player, and he went on to be named the Most Sportsmanlike Player in the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup tournament.

In a recent survey of the OHL's head coaches, Morrison was listed as the best playmaker, best stickhandler and second-smartest player among players in the OHL's Eastern Conference.