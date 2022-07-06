Kraken schedule: Seattle opens at Anaheim Ducks on October 12

article

The Seattle Kraken will open their second season of play on the road against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 12 with a home opener against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 15.

The Kraken will also get an early test against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche on the road in just their fifth game of the season on Oct. 21.

Seattle will have a six-game home stand in November with the Nashville Predators (Nov. 8), Minnesota Wild (Nov. 11), Winnipeg Jets (Nov. 13), New York Rangers (Nov. 17), Los Angeles Kings (Nov. 19 and San Jose Sharks (Nov. 23) coming to town. That will be balanced out by a franchise-long seven-game road trip in January with games at the Edmonton Oilers (Jan. 3), Toronto Maple Leafs (Jan. 5), Ottawa Senators (Jan. 7), Montreal Canadians (Jan. 9), Buffalo Sabres (Jan. 10), Boston Bruins (Jan. 12) and Chicago Blackhawks (Jan. 14).

Mark Giordano, the Kraken's first-even team captain, Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs are set to return to Seattle on Feb. 26. The game with Toronto will also be a Kids Day game.

Seattle will play six preseason games beginning on September 26 against the Oilers. They will play home-and-home matchups with the Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks in the lead up to their season opener in Anaheim.

The regular season will conclude against the Golden Knights on April 13.

