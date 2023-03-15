Kraken recall John Hayden from AHL Coachella Valley

article

The Seattle Kraken recalled forward John Hayden from AHL Coachella Valley for additional depth ahead of Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks.

Hayden has played in five games for the Kraken this season with a pair of goals.

Hayden paired with center Morgan Geekie and left wing Brandon Tanev during the team's practice on Wednesday. If the lines from practice hold for the game against the Sharks, Ryan Donato and Jesper Froden likely will be scratches.

The Kraken are continuing to search for effective replacements in the lineup as André Burakovsky remains sidelined with a lower body injury. Burakovsky is back skating and continuing his rehab process. However, he has not practiced with the team since being injured on his first shift against the New York Islanders on February 7.

Hayden is an experienced NHL forward with 245 career games under his belt. He had 17 career goals with 20 assists over parts of seven seasons in the league.

Froden has played in eight games for the Kraken since his call-up last month. He has two assists in just under 10 minutes of ice time a game for Seattle.

The Kraken currently have 24 players on their active roster. However, the regular roster limit of 23 players expires at the trade deadline. A team can carry as many players after the deadline as they want as long as they remain salary cap compliant.

Practice Lines (3/15/2023):

Forwards

Ryan Donato* - Alex Wennberg - Daniel Sprong

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev - Morgan Geekie - John Hayden

Jesper Froden, Jaden Schwartz (DNP)

Defense

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen

Jaycob Megna - Justin Schultz

Carson Soucy - Cale Fleury

*Jaden Schwartz did not practice on Wednesday, which has been a regular occurrence throughout the season. Ryan Donato was likely the placeholder for Schwartz in practice.