Kraken recall goaltender Joey Daccord

The Seattle Kraken have recalled goaltender Joey Daccord from AHL Coachella Valley on an emergency basis due to the uncertain status of Philipp Grubauer, who left Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers with a non-COVID illness.

Grubauer left the game in the middle of the second period on Saturday and did not return to the game. Martin Jones finished the contest for Seattle.

Daccord has played in just one game for the Kraken this season. He stopped 36 of 40 shots in a 5-4 Seattle victory over the Calgary Flames in November. Grubauer missed three weeks of action due to a lower body injury with Jones and Daccord combining to make the starts in the interim.

Daccord made five appearances for Seattle last year with an .850 save percentage.

Daccord has appeared in 34 games this season for Coachella Valley. He's posted a 24-6-3 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.43 goals against average.

The Kraken also could have called up Chris Driedger to fill the need for added depth. Drideger has made six appearances since returning to game action. He's posted a 4-2 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.85 goals against average for the Firebirds.

Driedger is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered while playing for Team Canada in the IIHF World Championships last June.

The Kraken are in Palm Desert practicing at the Firebirds home, Acrisure Arena, on Monday. They face the Dallas Stars on the road Tuesday night to kick-off a four-game road trip that includes a pair of games with the Nashville Predators before a meeting with the Minnesota Wild.