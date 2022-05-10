Kraken re-sign Max McCormick to two-year deal

article

The Seattle Kraken have re-signed forward Max McCormick to a two-year deal worth $1.525 million.

McCormick, 30, appeared in 10 games for the Kraken this season while splitting his time with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. He totaled 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 46 games with the Checkers,

"Max is a valuable part of the leadership group in Charlotte as they begin their playoff run," Kraken General Manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He impressed us with his play in Seattle and we are excited that he is returning to our organization for the next two years."

McCormick has appeared in parts of six NHL seasons with Seattle, the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators. He's totaled eight goals and five assists in 93 career NHL games.

McCormick will give Seattle a two-way player that can split time between Seattle and their AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, next year. The Kraken shared the Charlotte affiliate with the Florida Panthers this season, but next year will need to roster an entire minor league team.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS