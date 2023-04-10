Kraken Notebook: Jordan Eberle NHL's second star, Shane Wright sent to AHL

article

Seattle Kraken winger Jordan Eberle was named the NHL's second star of the week after scoring four goals with four assists as part of the team's four-game winning streak that helped clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eberle scored a goal in each of the four victories and had two assists in Thursday's win over the Arizona Coyotes that secured a spot in the postseason for Seattle. Eberle crossed the 20-goal mark on the season and is one of five different Kraken players to have reached 20 goals this year.

It's the eighth time in 13 seasons that Eberle has scored 20 goals. He's reached the plateau in both of his seasons with the Kraken. Eberle has played in all 79 games this year for Seattle and is third on the team in points (63) and second in assists (43). The trails only Vince Dunn in assists (50).

Eberle is the third Kraken player to receive NHL notoriety this season.

Goaltender Martin Jones was named the first star of the week for the week ending January 15. Jones won three straight games with consecutive shutout efforts against the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins. The win over the Bruins was the first loss at home all season for Boston, who enters the playoffs as the NHL's Presidents Trophy winners.

Dunn was named the third star for the month of January as he led all NHL defensemen with 17 points on five goals and 12 assists as the Kraken went 11-3-1 in the month.

Kraken sign second-round pick David Goyette, Shane Wright reports to AHL:

The Kraken signed second-round pick David Goyette to a three-year entry-level contract on Monday.

Goyette, 19, just finished his season in the Ontario Hockey League as his Sudbury Wolves were swept in the playoffs by the Peterborough Petes. Goyette set career-highs with 92 points on 41 goals and 51 assists in 63 regular season games.

Goyette ranked in the top 10 in the OHL in points (9th), goals (T-9th), and game-winning goals (T-7th).

"We are excited to officially sign David and welcome him to the organization," Kraken G.M. Ron Francis said in a statement. "He had a tremendous season this year and we are looking forward to seeing his game continue to develop with the Kraken organization."

Seattle selected Goyette with the 61st overall pick in last year's NHL Draft after Goyette was a finalist for the OHL’s Rookie of the Year Award after leading all OHL rookies and his team in both goals (33) and points (73).

Goyette's two-way contract carries an AAV of $950,000. He has signed a professional tryout agreement and is reporting to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL as they prepare for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Goyette will be joined on the Firebirds by first-round pick Shane Wright.

Wright's season also came to an end in the OHL as the top-seeded Windsor Spitfires were swept by the eight-seed Kitchener Rangers.

Wright, 19, had 37 points on 15 goals and 22 assists in 20 games played for the Spitfires this year. It was one of four different places Wright played hockey this year.

Wright appeared in eight NHL games for the Kraken this season with a goal and an assist. He scored four goals in five games with the Firebirds as part of a one-time only conditioning sting to the AHL in December before joining Team Canada for the IIHF World Junior Championships. Wright was the captain of the team with four goals and three assists in seven games played as Canada won the Gold Medal over Czechia.

With the OHL season complete, Goyette and Wright are now eligible to play in the AHL for the rest of the year.