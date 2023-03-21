Kraken forward John Hayden out for season after surgery

article

Seattle Kraken forward John Hayden will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on Monday for a lower body injury sustained in Saturday's loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Hayden was injured in the second period after a fight with Oilers forward Klim Kostin. Hayden and Kostin fell to the ice at the conclusion of their scrap with Hayden's right leg appearing to get caught underneath him as he fell backward onto the ice. Hayden immediately headed to the locker room instead of the penalty box and did not return to the bench.

Hayden is expected to need 12 weeks for his recovery.

Hayden brought a more physical presence to the Kraken's fourth line. He's scored two goals in seven games played for Seattle this season. He has 247 career games under his belt with 17 goals with 20 assists over parts of seven seasons in the league.

Hayden will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.