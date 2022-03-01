Kraken draftee Matty Beniers eager for playoff run with Michigan

article

Future Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers believes he's a better skater and shooter than he was when he became Seattle's first ever draft pick last July. Playing in the Olympics for Team USA and chasing an NCAA title at the University of Michigan this season has helped prepare Beniers for his eventual move to the NHL.

"I think, going to the Olympics and playing there was good for me and to see where I'm at," Beniers said on Tuesday. "I think I can be good. I think, honestly, you never really know, but I think that whatever happens, you know, I think I'll make it work. … "I think with my speed and skill and work ethic I think I should be fine."

While Beniers could make his debut with the Kraken later this season, he's currently focused on the playoff road ahead at Michigan.

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun," Beniers said. "I think we have the team to do it. I think that's what really puts more pressure on us. It's because we know what we can do. We know we can be extremely good and then at this point of the year it's just how good can you be in those pressure moments and when the game is really on the line."

Michigan is ranked in the top five of both college hockey polls (No. 5 USCHO.com/No. 4 USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine). They will host a best-of-three series with rival Michigan State this weekend in the Big Ten Quarterfinals. The Big Ten Tournament takes place over the ensuing two weekends before the NCAA Regionals get underway on March 25.

"I think we're all ready for it," Beniers said. "I think we're excited. You know, the regular season is fun and all but this is really when it gets fun. So I think it's more excitement than pressure but we do know what's on the line. It's probably not going to be the same team next year so this is kind of our last shot with this group and we're all going to give it our all."

Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, has 36 points this season for the Wolverines with 16 goals and 20 assists.

"I think I'm shooting the puck more," he said of his increased scoring. "I think definitely confidence has something to do with it. ... I used to have not a great shot. So I think that's always kind of been a stress to always work on in the summers and after practice, things like that, because you always can get that better. So I think it's been a little of that, some confidence and then just, honestly, just shooting more because I feel like last year I'd be in situations or spots on the ice where I could have taken the shot and I passed it up and passed and I think I've been shooting a little bit more this year."

Beniers had a goal and an assist in four games played for Team USA in the Olympics last month. The U.S. team was knocked out of the tournament early with a 3-2 shootout loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

"It was obviously a great experience playing with older guys and playing on that stage, playing with the USA jersey and all those things. It was a great experience. I loved every second of it," Beniers said of the experience. "It wasn't the outcome that we wanted, but it was a lot of fun while it lasted. I just wish we went further than we did but can't change that now."

That experience playing against former NHL players and international professionals on the U.S. team was a positive learning experience for Beniers as well. Beniers can't sign his contract with the Kraken until his amateur career at Michigan is over. He is expected to sign with the team after the conclusion of the current college season.

Once signed, Beniers can play in nine NHL games this year without having this year count against his rookie deal.

Notes:

The Kraken announced they have signed Ontario Hockey League forward Tye Kartye to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Kartye took part in Seattle's training camp last fall. He has 58 points (33 G, 25 A) in 45 games for the Soo Greyhounds this season.

"We were impressed by Tye during training camp and are excited to welcome him to our organization," Kraken G.M. Ron Francis said. "He is well-liked by teammates and has taken tremendous steps offensively this season and we are looking forward to helping him develop as a player."

