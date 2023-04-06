Kraken clinch playoff berth, beat Coyotes 4-2

article

The Seattle Kraken are officially headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann each had a goal and two assists, and Matty Beniers scored a goal with an assist as well as the Kraken cruised to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes to punch their ticket into the postseason.

Seattle's top line delivered an eight-point night to emphatically carry the Kraken to their first playoff appearance. Philipp Grubauer also made 27 saves on 29 shots in a strong performance in net for Seattle.

The Kraken needed a victory clinch a spot Thursday night. The Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 earlier in the night to take any chance of clinching a playoff spot with only a single point off the table. While Seattle was a bit scattered over the opening 15 minutes of play, they ultimately put the hammer down and emphatically sealed their postseason spot.

The upcoming playoff series for the Kraken will be the first seven-game postseason series for a Seattle sports team since the 2004-05 Seattle Supersonics lost 4-2 to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Seattle had to shake off some early shaky play that led to some loose passes and inability to get the puck clear of their own zone. But the Kraken broke through late in the first period and never looked back.

Beniers won the puck off Nick Schmaltz behind the Arizona net and shuffled it to Eberle in front of the net. The puck went from Eberle to McCann on the back door for the finish and a 1-0 Kraken lead with just 23.5 seconds left in the opening period.

Seattle extended the lead just 28 seconds into the second period. Like Beniers, Yanni Gourde won a forecheck behind the net and found a lane to Vince Dunn at the top of the circles and his shot slipped through Vejmeka. Patrik Nemeth was unable to swat the puck away from the goal line as Dunn netted his 14th of the year.

Beniers then delivered a hard forecheck on Nemeth and J.J. Moser that spit the puck free to McCann as he found Eberle wide open in front. Eberle dangled the puck and beat Vejmelka for a 3-0 Seattle lead just shy of six minutes into the period.

Arizona got one back with eight minutes remaining in the second period. A 3-on-1 break out of the neutral zone for the Coyotes led to Barrett Hayton shooting around an inadvertent screen from Jamie Oleksiak and beat Grubauer to cut the Seattle lead to 3-1.

Beniers was then rewarded for his hard work with a goal of his own. McCann picked off a pass from Juuso Välimäki as Beniers sprung for a breakaway. Beniers snapped a wrist shot off the post past Vejmelka for a 4-1 Kraken lead.

The closing minutes were marred by a pair of brawls with the Coyotes getting blown out by Seattle for the second time in four days.

Brandon Tanev and Miloš Kelemen dropped the gloves behind the Arizona net after Kelemen hit Morgan Geekie from behind and Tanev took offense. It came shortly after a big hit of Laurent Dauphin into the boards by Will Borgen moments earlier.

Then Välimäki delivered a big open ice hit on Eeli Tolvanen that irked Gourde as he got into Välimäki's face. All 10 players converged on the glass as Liam O'Brien tried to get at Gourde in retaliation. Borgen then took offense to O'Brien as the pair came out of the scrum exchanging blows.

Kelemen and O'Brien each received 17 minutes in penalties for their actions. Kelemen for fighting roughing and a 10-minute misconduct, O'Brien for fighting with an instigator and a 10-minute misconduct.

Dauhpin scored with 39.5 seconds left to cut the final deficit but the Kraken are headed to the playoffs.

Notes:

– Kraken first-round pick Shane Wright saw his junior hockey season come to an end on Thursday night as his top-seeded Windsor Spitfires were swept in four games by the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

With his junior season over, Wright is now eligible to join the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL, the Kraken's minor league affiliate. He could also return to the Kraken if the team wants to bring him back to Seattle. However, Wright can only play in one more NHL game before this season would count as the first year of his entry-level contract. He could re-join the team to be a part of practices, but ultimately not play in games as well. And yes, playoff games would count against the total.

Wright hasn't played in an NHL game since Dec. 6 when he scored his first career goal against the Montreal Canadiens.

– Alex Wennberg had a puck catch him in the head shortly after Beniers' goal that cut his head open. Wennberg immediately left the ice and retreating to the locker room as blood was visible on the ice.