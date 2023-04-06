Kraken can clinch spot in Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight

article

The Seattle Kraken can clinch their first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in franchise history Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

The team has two different ways they can clinch a postseason berth tonight. The most simple is to beat the Coyotes and take care of business themselves.

A win would give the Kraken 96 points in the standings and ensure the Nashville Predators could only tie Seattle on points. However, the Kraken own the tiebreaker over Nashville should the two teams end up tied.

If the Kraken can't beat the Coyotes outright, taking the game to overtime for a lone point could also be enough. However, that would require the Predators to also lose their game Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. A regulation or overtime loss from Nashville combined with a Seattle overtime loss would clinch the playoff spot as well.

The Kraken cannot clinch a playoff spot with a regulation loss to Arizona. Due to the Calgary Flames beating the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night, the Flames can still get to 95 points if they win out. An outright loss to Arizona would push any chance to clinch off until Saturday when the Kraken host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Seattle beat the Coyotes 8-1 at home on Monday night. However, Arizona head AHL call-up Ivan Prosvetov in net and the Kraken lit him up in the victory. Karel Vejmelka will start in goal instead for the Coyotes and could change the outlook quite substantially. Vejmelka has been a top 15 goalie in the NHL this season in goals saved above expected.

The Coyotes are on an eight-game losing streak entering tonight's game.