Kraken acquire defenseman Jaycob Megna from Sharks

The Seattle Kraken have acquired left-handed defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

Megna, 30, is a 6-fooot-6, 220-pound, defensively-minded blueliner that has paired with Sharks standout Erik Karlsson on San Jose's top pairing. He has a career-high 12 points with a goal and 11 assists and 48 games played for the Sharks this season.

"Jaycob has shown with his play this season that he is a responsible defenseman that can be relied on in all situations," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He provides welcome depth to our defensive group and we are happy to have him join our organization."

Megna gives Seattle improved depth from the left side on the back end. The Kraken have carried four right-handed defensemen on the roster all season (Adam Larsson, Justin Schultz, Will Borgen, Cale Fleury) with only three lefties on the squad. When they've needed a left-hand shot due to injuries, Gustav Olofsson has been called up from AHL Coachella Valley.

With Schultz considered week-to-week with an injury sustained in Edmonton on January 17, Megna adds a veteran option to the group that could push Carson Soucy for playing time on the third pairing.

Megan is under contract through next season at a contract value of $762,500 in average annual value. Meanwhile, Soucy will be an unrestricted free agent after this season and carries a contract of $2.75 million this season AAV.

The Kraken will send one of their two fourth-round picks in the upcoming draft to the Sharks in exchange for Megna. Seattle acquired an extra fourth-rounder from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Kurtis MacDermid following the Expansion Draft prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. The Kraken can choose which of their two picks they will send to San Jose to complete the deal.

Megna has appeared in 135 career games with the Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. He has 25 points with four goals and 21 assists. He also has 214 blocks and 184 hits for his career.

The NHL trade deadline is at 12 p.m. PT on March 3.