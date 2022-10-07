Ken Walker III, Marquise Goodwin on track to play for Seahawks despite questionable status

article

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that running back Ken Walker III and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin are both tracking to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints despite being listed as questionable on the injury report.

Walker was listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury while Goodwin is dealing with knee and back issues. Cornerback Justin Coleman is also questionable with a calf injury.

"I do think he will play," Carroll said of Walker. "He did well today, he looked good. He was fine out there, he was doing everything at practice."

Walker was officially listed as limited in practice each of the last two days and was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

The status of Walker is at least concerning in that it would cut into Seattle's running back depth if Walker was unable to play. Travis Homer is currently on injured reserve after injuring his ribs two weeks ago against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be eligible to return for another few weeks. Rashaad Penny was also listed with a shoulder issue in practice this week and did not practice on Wednesday, but he will play against New Orleans.

If Seattle needed additional running back depth, they could elevate Darwin Thompson from the practice squad to back up Penny, Walker and DeeJay Dallas.

For Goodwin, he was limited in practice on Thursday being getting the day off from practice on Friday. Carroll was also optimistic about his ability to play on Sunday.

"Yesterday in practice, he had a little reoccurrence of something that he had felt earlier a while back, so we were just really cautious of it and made sure that we got all of the testing and stuff. He’s clear," Carroll said.

"He rested today, and we will make sure on game day that he is OK. He intends to play and he’s OK, so we will see."

Coleman has been out for Seattle since injuring his calf in practice ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"He had a good week and I watched him really closely the first two days this week and I need to see as we come out today to see if he’s still OK," Carroll said. "But he had a good solid week and he’s ready to battle too. We are getting healthy. We really are getting healthy, and we have to make some tough decisions to figure that out in a number of areas."

The Seahawks will need to make a decision whether Coleman will move back into the starting nickel back role when he returns to action or if they keep going with rookie Coby Bryant in that spot.

Rookie receiver Dareke Young is the only player ruled out for Sunday. Young sustained a thigh bruise in practice last Friday and is unable to play. He's yet to suit up for a game for Seattle as he's been a healthy scratch in the team's first four games.

"He went up for the ball and came down and landed wrong," Carroll said. "And he felt OK Friday and Saturday and then he had a lot of swelling. It was a deep thigh bruise is what it is. They were able to help him. They took some blood out of it, so he feels way better. But he is not ready to go this week."

Defensive end Darryl Johnson on injured reserve on Friday due to a foot injury sustained in last week’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Carroll said earlier this week that the injury was going to keep Johnson for a while, but that he will be able to return to action this season. However, Carroll seemed less sure of Johnson's outlook on Friday.

"It was an old injury that got aggravated and it was interestingly one that he didn’t know he had," Carroll said. "They determined that it was an old showing. We’re curious on how it is going to work. We don’t know so we are just going to IR him and wait it out and make sure he doesn’t hurt that out further. It’s a little bit of a question on what is going to happen. We are going to give him some time. We will see what happens."

L.J. Collier is eligible to come off injured reserve and could replace Johnson on the roster, but Carroll indicated that may not happen this week. In fact, they are considering several options to fill the roster spot.

"It’s a little bit fluid because we have so many choices right now. We have to figure out how to do it," Carroll said.

Collier practiced this week for the first time since injuring his elbow in mid-August in the team's mock game scrimmage.

"He did well, he had a solid week," Carroll said. "He had a good solid week and did everything. This is his first week back in eight weeks, so to me, we are cautious with a guy coming back just after one week of practice. We don’t want to make him vulnerable, but we have to make that determination. He can play, he’s ready to go."