Justin Turner tests positive for COVID-19, FOX Sports reports

article

Just seconds after winning the World Series, FOX Sports has revealed Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from FOX Sports.

Turner was pulled from the game in the 8th inning but the team did not announce why the infielder was substituted out of the game.

RELATED: Dodgers capture first World Series win since 1988 after beating Rays

Following the Dodgers' historic 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, FOX Sports announced during the network's postgame coverage that Turner had tested positive for coronavirus.

The team did not say if Turner is feeling symptoms or specified how many people the now-World Series champion may have infected.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the 2020 World Series

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.