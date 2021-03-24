Just A Bit Outside: Talking March Madness and disparities between men's, women's NCAA Tournaments

Our 'Just A Bit Outside' panel discusses the huge problem with the differences between the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments. Plus, a deep dive into the women’s tournament, picks for teams going all the way, and stand-out players.

This week's roundtable is with Q13's Michelle Ludtka, former SportsCenter anchor Cindy Brunson, and NCAA basketball analysts Elise Woodward and Alyssa Charleston.

Q13's Aaron levine also has trivia and more on his March Madness bracket breakdown.