We’ve got an all-Mariners 'Just a Bit Outside' this week getting fans ready for opening day and the 2021 season.

Mitch Haniger joins Q13's Michelle Ludtka for a one-on-one interview about his return to the field following three surgeries. Q13's Aaron Levine joins our roundtable, along with Mariners Play by Play Announcer Rick Rizzs and Root Sports Mariners Broadcaster Brad Adam.