Just A Bit Outside: Q13 FOX welcomes Alyssa Charlston to the sports team (with surprise guests!)

Q13 FOX is excited to welcome a new face to our sports team on this episode of Just A Bit Outside!

Her name is Alyssa Charlston and this is a perfect chance to get to know her - and surprise her with a few guests along the way.

Surprise guests in this episode include 4 News Now Sports Director Keith Osso (KXLY Spokane), Seattle Seahawks Official DJ - DJ SupaSam, and Alyssa's new coworkers at Q13 FOX: Ian Furness and Jessamyn McIntyre!

