Just A Bit Outside: March Madness picks, Tiger Woods' new video game and talking hockey

Which non-hockey-playing athlete would we like to see play hockey? Plus, we're discussing our favorite teams for the March Madness NCAA Tournament and Tiger Woods' new video game.

Our 'Just A Bit Outside' panel discusses with Q13's Michelle Ludtka, Q13's Aaron Levine, Seattle Kraken Team Broadcaster Everett Fitzhugh & Strawberry from the KUBE 93.3 The Wake Up Show.

Plus, Michelle goes one-on-one with local country music artist Aaron Crawford. We talk about his return to performing after COVID-19 shut it all down, his new album, and his love of Seattle sports.