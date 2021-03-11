Just A Bit Outside: PAC-12 Tournament changes due to COVID and looking ahead to March Madness

March Madness! We're discussing how this year’s PAC-12 Tournament is different because of COVID, how important it is given that last year’s tournament was canceled, what’s going on with Arizona, and the post-season sanctions, plus looking ahead to the NCAA tournament.

Our 'Just A Bit Outside' panel discusses with Q13's Michelle Ludtka, Q13's Aaron Levine, former UW & NBA basketball player Spencer Hawes and Seattle Times Reporter Percy Allen.