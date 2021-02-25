Just A Bit Outside: Mariners and the Kevin Mather situation, Luke Willson to Seawolves, Jordan Morris injury

How can the Mariners move beyond the Kevin Mather situation? Luke Willson is going to the Seawolves, Jordan Morris tears his ACL again, and athletes boycotting a tournament because of uniform restrictions.

Our 'Just A Bit Outside' panel discusses with Q13's Michelle Ludtka, Q13's Aaron Levine, comedian & radio personality Jose Bolanos from Brooke & Jeffery on 92.5, and former Mariners pitcher/Root Sports analyst Ryan Roland-Smith.

Plus, Michelle goes one-on-one with Gravity Payments co-founder and CEO Dan price. He’s a die-hard Sounders fan. We talk soccer, his friendship with Steve Zakuani & supporting small businesses.