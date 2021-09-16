Just A Bit Outside: Can Huskies bounce back? Plus, talking Cougar football
This week on Just A Bit Outside, we are talking Huskies and Cougars with ESPN broadcaster Molly McGrath and Pac-12 broadcaster/former Seahawk Michael Bumpus about how we haven't seen the Huskies play with that unfinished business edge from last year, but they can still bounce back.
Plus, how Bumpus sees the Nick Rolovich situation in Pullman and how it's not affecting the team … yet.
Will college football powerhouses eventually separate from the NCAA?
Aaron brings back his "Against All Odds" segment where he gives his picks on weekly betting lines.
