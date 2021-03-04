Just A Bit Outside: 2021 expectations for Mariners, Sounders, plus Sue Bird's dominance with the Storm

What can we expect from the Seattle Mariners and Sounders FC next season? Plus, four-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird re-signs with the Seattle Storm for a 20th season.

Our 'Just A Bit Outside' panel discusses with Q13's Michelle Ludtka, Q13's Aaron Levine, Sounders FC Broadcaster Keith Costigan & 710 ESPN Radio Mariners Broadcaster Shannon Drayer.

And OL Reign defender Lauren Barnes and midfielder Dani Weatherholt discuss the 2020 bubble and social and environmental issues the team is hoping to tackle.

Plus, Aaron takes on ESPN's Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson in trivia.