Just A Bit Outside: 1-on-1 with former UW Huskies star Kelsey Plum who qualified for the Olympics
Former University of Washington Huskies star Kelsey Plum qualified for the Olympics and joins our Alyssa Charlston 1-on-1 on 'Just A Bit Outside,' Q13 FOX's weekly digital sports talk show.
Plus in this week's roundtable, Q13 FOX's Aaron Levine and Jessamyn McIntyre are joined by Gee and Ursula from The Gee and Ursula Show on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM.
MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS:
WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Advertisement