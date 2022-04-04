Julio Rodriguez makes Mariners Opening Day roster

article

The Seattle Mariners announced Monday that top prospect Julio Rodriguez has made the team's Opening Day roster.

"It's time for Julio Rodriguez to play in the big leagues," manager Scott Servais told reporters.

Rodriguez, 21, is one of the top prospects in all of Major League Baseball and has been a standout performer during spring training. Rodriguez has hit .419 in spring with three home runs, four doubles, eight RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases.

Rodriguez has regularly been deployed in center field along with Jarred Kelenic in left and Mitch Haniger in right this spring as the team gave him a chance to play his way onto the club.

The Mariners posted a video of Rodriguez leaving Servais' office in Peoria, Ariz, with a big smile on his face, presumably after being given the news he'd made the club.

"It's on baby! It's on!" Rodriguez said while clapping his hands together. "We going. We going for this."

"That was quite a conversation," Servais said. "He is so, so excited. He’s just a fun kid. The joy and the excitement he plays with, I think it’s contagious. It’s going to serve our team very well. And I think he’s a really good player on top of it. It should be fun."

Servais said they left the door open for Rodriguez to play his way onto the roster if he had a strong showing this spring. Rodriguez knocked the door down completely to find his way onto the team.

Rodriguez played in High-A Everett and quickly moved up to Double-A Arkansas last year. He appeared in 74 total games last season, batting .347 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI.

With Kelenic, Haniger and Jesse Winker, the Mariners have four outfielders they can cycle through the lineup. Winker will also see plenty of at-bats at designated hitter as well when the team gets all four in the lineup. Rodriguez will take up the center field role primarily, but he can play all three spots in the outfield.

