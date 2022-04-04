Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:53 AM PDT until TUE 10:59 AM PDT, Mason County
9
High Wind Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Olympics
High Wind Warning
until MON 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Surf Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, South Washington Coast

Julio Rodriguez makes Mariners Opening Day roster

By
Published 
Seattle Mariners
FOX 13 Seattle
article

PEORIA, AZ - MARCH 22: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) waits for the pitch during a Spring Training Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners on March 22, 2022, at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, AZ. (Photo by Brandon

Expand

The Seattle Mariners announced Monday that top prospect Julio Rodriguez has made the team's Opening Day roster.

"It's time for Julio Rodriguez to play in the big leagues," manager Scott Servais told reporters.

Rodriguez, 21, is one of the top prospects in all of Major League Baseball and has been a standout performer during spring training. Rodriguez has hit .419 in spring with three home runs, four doubles, eight RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases.

Rodriguez has regularly been deployed in center field along with Jarred Kelenic in left and Mitch Haniger in right this spring as the team gave him a chance to play his way onto the club.

The Mariners posted a video of Rodriguez leaving Servais' office in Peoria, Ariz, with a big smile on his face, presumably after being given the news he'd made the club.

"It's on baby! It's on!" Rodriguez said while clapping his hands together. "We going. We going for this."

"That was quite a conversation," Servais said. "He is so, so excited. He’s just a fun kid. The joy and the excitement he plays with, I think it’s contagious. It’s going to serve our team very well. And I think he’s a really good player on top of it. It should be fun."

Servais said they left the door open for Rodriguez to play his way onto the roster if he had a strong showing this spring. Rodriguez knocked the door down completely to find his way onto the team.

Rodriguez played in High-A Everett and quickly moved up to Double-A Arkansas last year. He appeared in 74 total games last season, batting .347 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI.

With Kelenic, Haniger and Jesse Winker, the Mariners have four outfielders they can cycle through the lineup. Winker will also see plenty of at-bats at designated hitter as well when the team gets all four in the lineup. Rodriguez will take up the center field role primarily, but he can play all three spots in the outfield.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS: 
WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron LevineAlyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS