Josh Jacobs carves up Seahawks for record 229 yards with 86-yard game-winning TD in 40-34 OT loss

Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 40-34 on Sunday.

Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two scores. He also had six catches for 74 yards, and his 303 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history and the seventh-most in an NFL game in the Super Bowl era.

Jacobs had never had a touchdown run longer than 28 yards, and his extraordinary dash was reminiscent of the Raiders’ Bo Jackson running untouched for a long TD against the Seahawks at the Kingdome on Nov. 30, 1987.

Las Vegas (4-7) finished with 283 yards rushing and its 576 total yards were the third-most ever allowed by the Seahawks (6-5), who fell one game behind San Francisco in the NFC West.

Las Vegas forced overtime thanks to Derek Carr’s 5-yard touchdown toss to Foster Moreau in the corner of the end zone with 1:54 remaining that made it 34-all. Carr threw an interception on the first play of the game but finished 25 of 36 for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders also got a break when Jacobs appeared to fumble inside the 10 just before Moreau’s touchdown catch, but officials ruled his forward progress had been stopped.

Seattle suffered a second straight loss after losing two weeks ago in Germany against Tampa Bay. Geno Smith was 27 of 37 for 328 yards and two touchdowns. But Seattle’s rushing attack struggled for the second straight game, although Kenneth Walker III ran for two TDs.

In overtime, Daniel Carlson missed a 56-yard field goal attempt on Las Vegas’ first possession. But Seattle went three-and-out, and on the next play from scrimmage, Jacobs broke free.

Jacobs is the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 300 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a game, and the first since Adrian Peterson set the single-game record for rushing yards (296) in 2007. He’s the first player since at least 1950 with at least 225 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving in the same game.

The 86-yard TD run was the fourth-longest overtime touchdown in league history.

For most of the game, it appeared Las Vegas would squander its chance to win despite its unstoppable rushing attack. Coach Josh McDaniels twice decided to kick field goals instead of keeping his offense on the field. He also called a head-scratching toss sweep to Jacobs on fourth down in the fourth quarter that Seattle stopped.

But Carr was terrific on the tying drive in regulation. He went 6 of 8, including a spectacular one-handed catch by Davante Adams for 28 yards, and he floated the touchdown pass to Moreau perfectly into the back corner.

Seattle had a final chance to win in regulation and appeared to have a first down near midfield on Smith’s pass to DK Metcalf with 57 seconds left. But after a lengthy review it was determined Metcalf didn’t have control of the ball as he rolled over and hit the sideline. Smith was sacked by Maxx Crosby on the next play and Seattle punted.

Raiders DT Andrew Billings limped off the field in the fourth quarter and was later carted to the locker room. ... Seattle S Ryan Neal suffered an elbow injury in overtime and backup Josh Jones took a poor angle on Jacobs’ winning run.

The Seahawks announced that sometime during the 2023 season the team will wear throwback uniforms with the silver helmets, blue jerseys and silver pants Seattle sported in the 1990s.

