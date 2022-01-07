John Madden memorial scheduled for Feb. 15

article

A public memorial will be held for John Madden, the Hall of Fame football coach and commentator from the Bay Area, next month in Oakland, the NFL announced Friday.

The event will be held Tuesday, February 15 in Oakland. More details about the event will be released later, the league said in a tweet.

"The Madden family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during the difficult time following John Madden's passing," the NFL said on social media.

Madden died December 28 at age 85. He grew up in Daly City and later lived for much of his life in Pleasanton.

He enjoyed enormous success and popularity as the coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969 to 1978. In 1976, the team won the Super Bowl with Madden at the helm.

After coaching, Madden's popularity spread as he established himself in media as a beloved television broadcaster for NFL games and the namesake of a hugely successful franchise of football video games.