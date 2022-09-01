Joey Blount defies odds to be Seahawks lone undrafted free agent to survive roster cuts

article

Safety Joey Blount wasn't invited to the Senior Bowl or the NFL Combine, but he was the lone undrafted free agent signing to earn a roster spot with the Seattle Seahawks coming out of training camp.

Blount and linebacker Joshua Onujiogu were the two undrafted players to survive roster cuts from 80 players down to 53 earlier this week. Onujiogu was subsequently waived the next day as the team added defensive end Darryl Johnson off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, which left Blount as the lone remaining undrafted player from the 2022 class on the roster.

"Definitely overwhelming," Blount said on Thursday of his reaction to making the team. "Working for this since I was about 5-6 years old, taking the route that I took to get here, I took a moment of just reflection, just being proud, putting in the work, coming in undrafted, no combine, no Senior Bowl, just really betting on myself."

Blount played five years at the University of Virginia, starting 32 of 54 games played for the Cavaliers. As a junior in 2019, Blount had a career-high 95 tackles with three interceptions and 3.5 sacks. After the COVID shortened 2020 season, Blount came back last year with 87 tackles with three interceptions and a sack.

But despite those accomplishments, Blount didn't get to put his skills on display in the top-tier prospect showcases of the combine and Senior Bowl. Instead, he went to play in the Hula Bowl instead and sealed the victory for Team Kai with an interception.

"It was a great five years, and I left a lot of it on the field," Blount said. "Obviously, I wish I had some more post-career accolades, but at the end of the day, I would rather be here than have all of those accolades.

Blount had interest from multiple teams after going undrafted, but he felt that Seattle gave him the opportunity he was looking for to prove himself.

"I feel like the Seahawks were the best opportunity depth-wise and culture-wise. I just felt like I could really excel here as a person," Blount said.

That chance to prove himself came on special teams. He recovered an onside kick against the Chicago Bears and had a tackle on special teams as well. The impression made there led to a start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys at safety.

"Special teams were a big thing," Blount said. "You know, we have two great safeties, obviously, that's ahead of me. And I took the opportunity just to learn from them, build my career skills up. But also seeking spots on special teams that I could find a way on. I think that's one of the messages I was told before coming here, like 'special teams, special teams.' And I played special teams in college. I know they're a big part of the game that are often overlooked. And I thought that I could be an addition to the teams here."

Head coach Pete Carroll spoke to the impression Blount made on special teams as being critical to his finding a way onto the roster.

"Joey had a great camp," Carroll said. "He just had a great camp and he made plays in special teams, which was really where it started. I mean, It's a classic illustration of a guy making some noise on teams and so we looked at him to see can he also support and help us at a position and he did a really good job at that as well. But I can give it to him as it was special teams that really won him his spot. "

During his start against the Cowboys, Blount showed he can play defense as well. He had six tackles in the game and came up with a big hit on wide receiver Simi Fehoko that helped forced an incompletion on fourth down on the opening drive.

"Don't get me wrong. I want to play safety in the league," Blount said. "I mean, that's the goal. But being able to get that start, undrafted rookie, it was a big thing. Just working for a game to start, making a play within the first drive, having a couple of nice plays, couple good tackles. Really, all I wanted to do was just play safe, play within myself, don't try to do too much. You know, just let the game come to me. So that first drive, that big hit, you know, got me fired up and excited to play more."

Blount had to sweat out cut down day on Tuesday. He called the day "stressful" as he watched teammates get called up for the bad news.

"You're just kind of waiting to hear the Grim Reaper call your phone and you know, 'come see the coaches.' But as time went on and I didn't get a call, I was seeing guys next to me get calls and I wasn't getting a call. I didn't want to get too excited, but at the same time I was getting more confident in myself," Blount said.

Despite the route Blount took to make the Seahawks, he's done enough to show he belongs.

"It doesn't matter where you came from or how you got here but if you can help the team in any way, we want you here. So I bought into that message. And just let my work speak for itself," Blount said.