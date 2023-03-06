Former Huskies football player Joe Jarzynka found dead on Washington river

Fan favorite University of Washington Huskies football player Joe Jarzynka was found dead Sunday morning while on a fishing trip.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the report of someone who had died on the Sol Duc River outside of Forks.

Deputies and a swift water rescue team found a pontoon boat stuck in a log jam about a mile from where the 45-year-old victim was located.

Family members told deputies that Jarzynka, of Tacoma, went to Forks to go fishing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 26 Sep 1998: Halfback Joe Jarzynka #21 of the Washington Huskies in action during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers defeated the Huskies 55-7. Mandatory Credit: Aubrey Washington /All

The Clallam County Coroner was notified, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Joseph Jarzynka was a standout player at UW from 1996-99.