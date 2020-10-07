Jewell Loyd's mother, fans across region celebrate Seattle Storm's WNBA championship.

Fans across the state are celebrating the Seattle Storm clinching their fourth championship title. The team swept the Las Vegas aces in the 2020 WNBA Finals, played in Orlando at the Bubble.

The Storm winning the championship isn’t just a victory for the region. Fans across the country are celebrating with Washington. Q13 News spoke exclusively to Gwendolyn Loyd, the mother of star guard Jewell Loyd, who lives in Chicago. She might be the most excited fan of all.

“We’re still celebrating baby!” laughed Loyd. “Oh my god, I think I’ve been dancing all night! I’m dancing all night, I had people coming by and people texting. My phone has been blowing up.”

No one was having more fun celebrating the Storm’s championship than Jewell’s family.

“Your mommy is so, so excited for you,” laughed Loyd. “I’m so excited for you baby. Yes, we are and we can’t wait for you to come home and celebrate with us.”

Jewell was drafted first overall in the 2015 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm. Jewell dominated the finals series helping her team to victory in the WNBA Bubble. Her mother, who would have been sitting courtside if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, watched the series from home with loved ones.

“[Jewell] called us immediately and said, ‘Mom!’ I said, ‘Are you kidding me? We’ve been watching it!’” said Loyd.

Loyd said the key to her daughter’s success is dedication. She is encouraging other aspiring players to do the same.

“Try hard, don’t give up. The most important thing is to stay humble. When you are humble, things happen positively,” said Loyd.

10th graders Natalia Sefair-Lopez, Kaylia Jackson and Ava Schmidt of Sammamish, are former participants in Jewell’s youth basketball camp.

“Seeing these women so successful in Seattle, especially, is awesome,” said Sefair-Lopez.

“In our backyard really. What they’ve overcome including COVID and they’re still able to get this big W,” said Jackson. “Watching them and you’re like, ‘Oh let me try this move that they did,’ and incorporate it in my game.”

The big “W” is the storm’s fourth title in franchise history. Teammates Kaylia, Ava and Natalia practice together often in hopes of one day being in the shoes of their idols.

“They play together so well. They play such great team basketball and that’s part of the reason why they won the series so quickly,” said Schmidt. “I could be that too! It gives me motivation.”

“We’ve all grown up pretty much watching them. I mean, I’ve had this for a while,” said Jackson as she pointed to an old Seattle Storm shirt.

Now fans of all ages can upgrade their gear with merchandise from Simply Seattle. The lifestyle and sportswear company made new shirts early Wednesday morning, hot of the press from the hot win.

“We’re super appreciative of them and all the memories they’ve helped us make,” said Joe Munson, Simply Seattle’s marketing team member.

Munson said they were immediately busy answering calls, emails and social media notifications about people getting their hands on the new championship gear.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody. So, getting the opportunity to celebrate something and a victory for Seattle is awesome. And we love this team,” said Munson.

Simply Seattle has championship memorabilia available for fans to purchase. Official Seattle Storm championship merchandise will be available later in the week.

The Storm is inviting fans to celebrate their fourth title with them. Friday, the champs are hosting a virtual rally beginning at 4:00 P.M. For more information about the celebration, click here.