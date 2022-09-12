Jamal Adams sustains "serious" knee injury in Seahawks win over Broncos

article

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams left Monday night's game in the second quarter due to a left knee injury that head coach Pete Carroll called "serious" after the 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Adams was injured while nearing sacking Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on a third-and-12 from the Denver 45-yard line. Adams blitzed from a linebacker alignment and slipped off Wilson as Wilson threw the ball away for an incompletion.

Adams got up hobbling and rubbing his left knee area before reaching the bench. He went into the injury tent on the sidelines and the team had a cart come take him back to the locker room. Adams laid down in a fully prone position on the cart with a towel over his head and screamed out before he was taken from the field.

"He hurt his knee tonight," head coach Pete Carroll said. "Not a typical knee injury. His quadriceps tendon, I think, got damaged some tonight. He got hurt. So it's a serious injury."

Adams was replaced at strong safety by Josh Jones for the remainder of the game.

Adams had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder this offseason and to fuse two fingers in his hand. One of those fingers re-broke in the first practice of training camp as well and forced him to get a follow-up evaluation. Adams was set to play through that injury again as he had done the last two seasons.

"It sucks the way it happened and it sucks for him personally because I know how much work he put in this past offseason and I know mentally he was in great space," free safety Quandre Diggs said. "He was the most comfortable he's been around here. It just sucks to see man."