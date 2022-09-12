Jamal Adams doubtful to return for Seahawks with left knee injury

article

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams left Monday night's game in the second quarter due to a left knee injury that has him doubtful to return to action.

Adams was injured while nearing sacking Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on a third-and-12 from the Denver 45-yard line. Adams blitzed from a linebacker alignment and slipped off Wilson as Wilson threw the ball away for an incompletion.

Adams got up hobbling and rubbing his left knee area before reaching the bench. He went into the injury tent on the sidelines and the team had a cart come take him back to the locker room. Adams laid down in a fully prone position on the cart with a towel over his head and screamed out before he was taken from the field.

Adams was replaced at strong safety by Josh Jones.