Irvin, Blair both need knee surgery and will be out for season, Carroll says

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety Marquise Blair both suffered ACL injuries and are expected to miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season, Coach Pete Carroll said Monday afternoon.

"Both Bruce (Irvin) and Marquise (Blair) are going to have to have surgery, so that means they’ll have to be done for the season, which is really a big blow," Carroll said during a news conference.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Monday that the Seahawks were worried that Irvin may have torn his ACL. He was hurt on a play late in the 4th quarter Sunday night.

Irvin tweeted shortly after the game thanking 12s for their support.

Blair was hurt in the second quarter while making a tackle alongside K.J. Wright.

On Sunday, Cam Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game, and the Seahawks held on for a 35-30 win over the New England Patriots.

Russell Wilson matched his career-high with five touchdown passes.