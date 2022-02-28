Expand / Collapse search
International game remains possible for Seahawks in 2022

By Curtis Crabtree
Published 
FOX 13 Seattle
article

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: A general view before the NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on October 14, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images)

Expand

The Seattle Seahawks could still end up playing a game outside the United States this season. While the Seahawks have not been named as one of five teams set to host international games in 2022, they are a scheduled opponent for three of the teams that will. 

The New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars will each host games in London, England. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the first regular season NFL game in Germany in Munich, and the Arizona Cardinals will host a game in Mexico City.

The Seahawks are scheduled to play the Saints, Buccaneers and Cardinals all on the road this season. So all three locales could become a destination for the Seahawks.

The Packers and Jaguars will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. Estadio Azteca will host the Cardinals game and FC Bayern Munich Stadium will be the host site for the Buccaneers.

The Seahawks have played internationally one time in the regular season, facing the Oakland Raiders in London in 2018 at Wembley Stadium. The Seahawks cruised to a 27-3 victory behind three Russell Wilson touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett, David Moore and Jaron Brown. The Raiders were the home team in that matchup. Seattle has yet to lose a home game to play abroad. 

While the 17 opponents the Seahawks will face next season are already known, when (and where) they'll play those games have yet to be announced. The NFL typically announces their schedule in mid-May.

The Seahawks will face the Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams both at home and on the road. The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and New York Jets will all travel to Lumen Field. The Saints, Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions will be road games for Seattle.

