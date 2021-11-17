Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame in 2022

article

The Seattle Mariners will induct Ichiro Suzuki into the team’s Hall of Fame.

The organization announced on Wednesday that the induction will happen at T-Mobile Park next year. There will be a ceremony before the Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians game on Aug. 27. It will be part of a weekend-long celebration.

"Mariners fans were fortunate to have watched Ichiro Suzuki perform his magic at the plate and in the field for over a decade in a Mariners uniform. As the first position player to transition from Japan to Major League Baseball, Ichiro opened minds and won hearts of American fans with his brilliant play and dedication to his craft. His selection to the Mariners Hall of Fame was unanimous, and I fully expect Ichiro to take his place in Cooperstown on the first ballot in 2025," said Seattle Mariners Chair and Managing Partner John Stanton.

Suzuki joins Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella and Jamie Moyer.

The 2001 American League Rookie of the Year and MVP retired in 2019 after 19 seasons with the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.

He is currently an instructor with the Mariners Major League and AAA teams, focusing on outfield play, base running and, in conjunction with hitting coaches, batting.

Suzuki will be eligible to be elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

