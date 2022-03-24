Expand / Collapse search

Ichiro Suzuki to throw the ceremonial first pitch to start Mariners 2022 season

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sports
FOX 13 Seattle

Ichiro Suzuki to throw ceremonial first pitch Opening Day 2022

Mariners announce Ichiro will throw the first pitch on Friday, April 15 at the season opener against the Houston Astros

SEATTLE, Wash. - Ichiro Suzuki will throw the ceremonial first pitch on Friday, April 15, when the Mariners open the 2022 season at T-Mobile Park, the club announced Thursday.

The 10-time all-star will be inducted to the Mariners Hall of Fame in late August for a 3-day event:

  • Friday, August 26 – Ichiro Hall of Fame Fireworks Night, presented by T-Mobile;
  • Saturday, August 27 – Ichiro Hall of Fame Induction Night, with Ichiro T-shirts for the first 20,000 fans.
  • Sunday, August 28 – Ichiro Hall of Fame Bobblehead Day for the first 20,000 fans.

In his 19-season career with the Mariners, Yankees and Marlins, 14 seasons were spent playing for Seattle. In 2001, Ichiro won American League Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player. He currently holds the Major League Baseball record for most hits in a single season (262). 

When inducted, Ichiro will join current members of the Mariners Hall of Fame: Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella and Jamie Moyer.


Tickets for Opening Day are still available, according to Thursday’s club announcement.

